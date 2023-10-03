CBCA's "Meet of Champions" wraps up Friday

Athletes from the various classes competed against each other at Cabaniss Friday in the track and field finals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The inaugural Coastal Bend Coaches Association track and field "Meet of Champions" came to a close Friday with schools from all over the area descending on Cabaniss.

The field events got the event started in the afternoon and featured all the prelim winners from Thursday in every class competing against each other, meaning you had the Class 5A athletes from Corpus Christi, Gregory-Portland, etc. competing against some of the best of Class 2A and everybody in between.

The track events got underway later in the night. Overall, over 30 of the area schools participated in the event. The CBCA is hoping to get even more local schools involved next year.

For full results from the event, click here .