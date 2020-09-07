CCISD delays return of summer workouts, others to return

The UIL has said it is up to the individual districts to decide if workouts return Monday, July 13th.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD sent out a statement Thursday saying that the summer strength and conditioning workouts will not resume Monday, July 13th.

.@CCISD announces they will not resume strength and conditioning workouts next week.



Athletes are asked to stay at home if possible.@Kiii3Sports #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/XEGwUo4trg — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) July 9, 2020

The UIL released updated guidelines Wednesday for all the schools that did plan to resume the workouts next week or were still currently holding them. The head of Texas' public school athletic events said it would be up to the individual school districts to decide whether or not to bring back the workouts.