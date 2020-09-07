CCISD delays return of summer workouts, others to return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD sent out a statement Thursday saying that the summer strength and conditioning workouts will not resume Monday, July 13th.
The UIL released updated guidelines Wednesday for all the schools that did plan to resume the workouts next week or were still currently holding them. The head of Texas' public school athletic events said it would be up to the individual school districts to decide whether or not to bring back the workouts.
Other school districts from the area such as Odem-Edroy and San Diego have announced their workouts will resume on Monday. Flour Bluff announced they would resume the workouts, but strictly in the weightlifting phase and not allowing any one-on-one drills which had been allowed by the UIL in the latest guidelines.