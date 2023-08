CCISD Spikefest: pool play highlights

Moody tops West Oso in three sets. Veterans Memorial sweeps SA Jefferson. And Carroll falls to La Joya Palmview.

The two-day CCISD Spikefest volleyball tournament got underway Friday with 27 teams competing from both the Coastal Bend and abroad.

Here are the highlight games from Friday:

Moody def. West Oso 2-1

Veterans Memorial def. S.A. Jefferson 2-0

La Joya Palmview def. Carroll 2-0

Saturday's Gold Bracket Games (all @ Ray H.S.):

Moody vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun - 8 AM

Veterans Memorial vs. Goliad - 8 AM (Semifinal: winners play at 10:30 AM)

Sinton vs. Sharyland Pioneer - 9:15 AM

Amarillo vs. Millsap - 9:15 AM (Semifinal: winners play at 11:45 AM)

Championship game: 2:15 PM