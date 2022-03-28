CCISD tabs Somerville's Neatherlin as next Carroll coach

Neatherlin lead Somerville to the 2A-Div. II playoffs in his final season last year.

Cal Neatherlin has been selected to lead Mary Carroll High School’s athletics program.

Neatherlin currently serves as athletic director and head football coach at Somerville High School. With 23 years of coaching experience, Neatherlin has also coached at Southwest High School (varsity football and track), John Marshall High School (offensive coordinator) and Midland High School (offensive coordinator).

He holds a bachelor of science degree from Sul Ross State University and has certifications in special education, secondary history and secondary PE.

“The committee appreciated Coach Neatherlin’s extensive experience in a large-district environment,” Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. “During this exciting time for the Carroll community as they prepare to move to a new campus, we look forward to his leadership in continuing the Tigers’ strong legacy of athletics excellence. We know the Carroll, CCISD and Corpus Christi communities will welcome the Neatherlin family with open arms. ”