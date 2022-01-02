Coastal Bend staple Boswell headed to become Andrews AD

Boswell has had multiple successful coaching stops not only in the area, but all over the state.

Longtime Coastal Bend coach and administrator Jaime Boswell is headed west to become the new athletic director for Andrews ISD.

Boswell had coaching stops at Mathis, Sinton and Flour Bluff before most recently taking a job in administration as Alice's assistant athletic director. Boswell also previously served as the president of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and has connections all over the state.

His hiring is pending approval by the Andrews ISD Board of Directors and his first week on the job there will be February 14th.