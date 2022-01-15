Coastal Bend Coaches Association to induct three into Hall of Honor

Jane Kieschnick, David Salinas and Sam Odoms all will hear their names called Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Coaches Association is set to induct three longtime local coaches into their Hall of Honor Saturday.

Former volleyball coach Jane Kieschnick, current London girls basketball coach Sam Odoms and longtime Falfurrias baseball coach David Salinas will hear their names called this weekend.

Kieschnick had numerous stops across both the Coastal Bend and the state of Texas before her retirement. She coached at both the collegiate level at Texas A&M-Kingsville and on the high school level at several stops including Sinton where she lead the Pirates to their only appearance in the state semifinal in 2011.

Odoms has had three head coaching stops at Ray, John Paul II and London in his long career. He enjoyed the most success at Ray where he lead the Texans boys to the 2003 state tournament where they fell to DeSoto in the 5A Championship.