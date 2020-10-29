COVID-19 forces Robstown to forfeit football games

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown's football team became the latest in the Coastal Bend to affected by COVID-19 as the Pickers are dealing with multiple positive cases.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Pickers' season is over as Robstown will have to forfeit to Sinton this week and likely Rockport-Fulton next week. The Pickers had an opportunity to possibly play their way into a playoff spot over those next two games, but now won't get that chance.