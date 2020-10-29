COVID-19 forces Robstown to forfeit football games

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown's football team became the latest in the Coastal Bend to affected by COVID-19 as the Pickers are dealing with multiple positive cases.
Unfortunately, it looks like the Pickers' season is over as Robstown will have to forfeit to Sinton this week and likely Rockport-Fulton next week. The Pickers had an opportunity to possibly play their way into a playoff spot over those next two games, but now won't get that chance.
Sinton now is guaranteed the top spot in the district while Robstown now wouldn't be able to finish higher than fifth overall in the district.