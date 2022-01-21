Flour Bluff baseball begins Buttler era

Buttler has patiently waited his turn after serving as an assistant for many years under Ron Weikum.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets have a new baseball head coach for the first time since 2007 with longtime assistant Jesse Butler taking over for the retired Ron Weikum.

Buttler takes over a Hornets team that came up just one game shy of the playoffs in a stacked District 29-5A.

Flour Bluff is lead by senior catcher Nash Villegas who has committed to play for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Villegas is fresh off leading the Hornets' football team to the state semifinal as the quarterback last month.