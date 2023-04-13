Flour Bluff boys, G-P girls claim District 29-5A track titles

The Flour Bluff boys dominated the two-day meet with an 85-point win while G-P edged the Hornets on the girls' side.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The two-day District 29-5A track meet wrapped up Thursday with the host Flour Bluff boys and Gregory-Portland girls bringing home the team titles.

The Hornets' boys literally ran away with the men, notching 194 total points. G-P finished second with 109 while Veterans Memorial was third with 72. Flour Bluff won every dash and relay on the day including Zach DeWalt taking home his second consecutive district gold in the 100 M dash.

The G-P girls entered the day with a decent sized lead from a strong showing in the Wednesday field events. Wins by Zoey Flores in the 800 M and 1600 M runs helped the Ladycats (168.5 points) hold off a Flour Bluff surge on the day (161 points).