The two schools faced off out on the basketball court Friday before the big football State Quarterfinal Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff and Veterans Memorial are heading towards an epic showdown Saturday on the gridiron, but first the two schools had some business to take care of on the basketball court Friday night.

In the boys matchup, Flour Bluff dominated the Eagles 92-46 in District 29-5A action over at Hornet Gym.

In the girls game, eighth-ranked Veterans Memorial was able to edge out the Lady Hornets 46-37.