Flour Bluff girls swim team gets state sendoff

The Lady Hornets say they're proud of the fact they didn't miss a single practice due to COVID-19 protocols this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets' swim team is headed to the state meet in San Antonio and had themselves a police escort out of town Monday afternoon.

Nueces County Sheriff's deputies escorted the team with Sheriff JC Hooper's daughter Hannah being one of two seniors that will compete in San Antonio Tuesday in the girls' 5A meet. The meet was delayed a week and a half due to the winter storm and its aftermath.