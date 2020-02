CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The state-ranked Flour Bluff Lady Hornets continued their run towards a district title with a 55-43 win over the 19th- ranked Tuloso-Midway Cherokees.

The 21st-ranked Hornets used a 21-1 run in the third and fourth quarters to put the game away.

In then nightcap the Tuloso-Midway Warriors used a big early run to knock off the Flour Bluff boys 76-59. The Warriors started the game on an 8-0 streak and never looked back.

