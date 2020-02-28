CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets are one of five Coastal Bend girls basketball teams heading to region tournaments.

The Lady Hornets used a big second half surge against Carroll to head to their third region semifinal in the last four years. Flour Bluff did have a big loss in that game when sophomore guard Bella Bertero suffered a season-ending knee injury.

But Bertero says the battle-tested seniors will have the rest of the team ready for their showdown with San Antonio Veterans Friday night.

KIII