x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

High School

Flour Bluff softball and baseball win big games over Vets, Moody

Flour Bluff softball clinches a playoff berth while baseball is also looking for a postseason spot in a tough 29-5A.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a great night for the Flour Bluff Hornets' softball and baseball teams with wins over state-ranked Veterans Memorial and Moody, respectively.

The Hornets' softball team clinched the three-seed in District 29-5A with the 6-3 win over the Eagles. Veterans Memorial drops into a fourth-place tie with Ray with one game remaining in the regular season for each team. The Eagles and Texans split the season series.

Credit: KIII

The Flour Bluff baseball team held on late for a 4-3 win over Moody. The Hornets are currently a half game ahead of Carroll for the final playoff spot after the Tigers upset #7 Veterans Memorial Tuesday.

Credit: KIII