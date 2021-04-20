Flour Bluff softball and baseball win big games over Vets, Moody

Flour Bluff softball clinches a playoff berth while baseball is also looking for a postseason spot in a tough 29-5A.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a great night for the Flour Bluff Hornets' softball and baseball teams with wins over state-ranked Veterans Memorial and Moody, respectively.

The Hornets' softball team clinched the three-seed in District 29-5A with the 6-3 win over the Eagles. Veterans Memorial drops into a fourth-place tie with Ray with one game remaining in the regular season for each team. The Eagles and Texans split the season series.