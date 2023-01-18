x
High School

Flour Bluff softball looking to fix the little things in 2023

The Hornets were one win away from their first state appearance last season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets' softball team once again has big expectations after coming up just short in the region final last year.

The Hornets only lost three seniors from a team that also finished a perfect 16-0 in the 5A district.

With the majority of her lineup returning, Head Coach Aspen Auger says her team just needs to tweak the little things in order to give themselves a chance to make their first ever trip to Austin later this summer.

The Hornets will be in the new look District 29-5A that will be split into zones. Flour Bluff is in the South Zone with the likes of Veterans Memorial and Carroll.

