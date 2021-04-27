Flour Bluff starting sixth grade athletics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets will become the latest Coastal Bend district to start sixth-grade athletics, a step they hope will provide an even bigger boost to an already stout program.
Hornets' Athletic Director Chris Steinbruck says the move will help Flour Bluff athletes learn the basics of their sport in intramural games and practices before beginning competition against other schools the next year in seventh grade.
Flour Bluff joins the like of surrounding districts like Calallen, G-P and Alice that offer sixth grade athletics.