Flour Bluff starting sixth grade athletics

The Hornets join the likes of surrounding districts Calallen, G-P and Alice with sixth grade athletics.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets will become the latest Coastal Bend district to start sixth-grade athletics, a step they hope will provide an even bigger boost to an already stout program.

Hornets' Athletic Director Chris Steinbruck says the move will help Flour Bluff athletes learn the basics of their sport in intramural games and practices before beginning competition against other schools the next year in seventh grade.