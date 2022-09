CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff volleyball Head Coach Kara Wallace received a special honor today as Wallace was tabbed the state of Texas's "Coach of the Week" by Volleyball Insiders.

The 13-year-head-coach Wallace has the state-ranked Hornets (#13-5A) off to a 22-6 start to the season and have won four matches in a row. Flour Bluff opens zone play in the big 5A district next Tuesday.