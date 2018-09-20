CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii Sports) — Week four of the high school football season brings us what likely will be one of the biggest regular season matchups. Undefeated Flour Bluff (2-0) hosting undefeated Veterans Memorial (3-0). Veterans Memorial took last season's matchup in a nail-biter 38-35. This week's game is expected to be another heavyweight battle.

We spoke with both teams this week to get their thoughts on the big game, you can watch both previews below.

Flour Bluff

Veterans Memorial

