Former T-M Baseball Coach Todd Akers passes away

Akers was a part of the best runs in program history.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Tuloso-Midway baseball coach Todd Akers passed away Tuesday morning after a two-year battle with prostate cancer.

Akers was first diagnosed with the stage four metastatic cancer at age 56 in the summer of 2021 and fought with the disease for two years, a sign of his Warriors mentality.

Akers was a part of the best stretch of baseball in T-M history, helping lead the Warriors to back-to-back appearances in the region semifinals. The second of which was lead on an interim basis by his older son TJ after Akers had to step aside during the season to focus on his cancer battle.

Akers was also a Carroll grad and played for the Tigers in the 90's.

His younger son Dylan is set to turn two this August. Prayers and condolences for his family have been pouring in on social media. A sign that Todd Akers will be truly missed in the Coastal Bend.