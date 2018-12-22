CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII Sports) — Tonight we have a pair of doubleheader highlights between four Coastal Bend teams.
Boys basketball:
No. 23 West Oso tops Rockport-Fulton 55-47
Flour Bluff tops Tuloso-Midway 95-71
Girls basketball:
No. 6 West Oso tops Rockport-Fulton 47-35
Flour Bluff tops No. 19 Tuloso-Midway 69-42
