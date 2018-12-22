CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII Sports) — Tonight we have a pair of doubleheader highlights between four Coastal Bend teams.

Boys basketball:

No. 23 West Oso tops Rockport-Fulton 55-47

Flour Bluff tops Tuloso-Midway 95-71

Girls basketball:

No. 6 West Oso tops Rockport-Fulton 47-35

Flour Bluff tops No. 19 Tuloso-Midway 69-42

