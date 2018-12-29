CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are some highlight games from Friday's basketball tournaments.

BOYS

Calallen Christmas Classic

#15-3A London 39, #24-6A Laredo United 73

Yes Prep Charter 44, Calallen 69

Alice 51, Edinburg Vela 79

GIRLS

House of Pain Tournament

Veterans Memorial 64, Brownsville Vets 35

