1 Refugio getting ready for rival #2 Shiner

The Bobcats were eliminated by the Comanches in the state quarterfinal last year en route to Shiner's state title.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The top-ranked Refugio Bobcats have waited nearly a calendar year to get a chance to avenge last season's state quarterfinal loss to rival Shiner and now they've got their matchup Thursday night.

The Bobcats and Comanches are on a playoff collision course for the fourth straight season with the two schools winning the last two state titles after previously beating the other in the fourth round (Refugio - 2019 and Shiner - 2020).

Both teams come into this match-up dead even at 13-0. The two will face off in Victoria for the first time at Memorial Stadium Thursday at 7 PM. Over 10,000 fans are expected to be on hand.