CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings for Week 2:



LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A):

1) Calallen (1-0)

2) Veterans Memorial (1-0)

3) Flour Bluff (1-0)

4) Rockport-Fulton (1-0)

5) Alice (1-0)

OTHER: Beeville Jones (1-0)

KIII

SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A):

1) Refugio (1-0)

2) George West (1-0)

3) Odem (1-0)

4) Hebbronville (1-0)

5) San Diego (1-0)

KIII

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: