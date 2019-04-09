CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings for Week 2:

LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A):
1) Calallen (1-0)
2) Veterans Memorial (1-0)
3) Flour Bluff (1-0)
4) Rockport-Fulton (1-0)
5) Alice (1-0)

OTHER: Beeville Jones (1-0)

SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A):
1) Refugio (1-0)
2) George West (1-0)
3) Odem (1-0)
4) Hebbronville (1-0)
5) San Diego (1-0)

