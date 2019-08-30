CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Highlights from Thursday night's first games of the 2019 high school football season!
Video include:
- Flour Bluff picking up a road win over PSJA 33-6
- Moody not able to find offense in loss to SA Southside 25-0
- London topping Bishop in a defensive battle 9-0
