Blitz Preview: Hebbronville Longhorns

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — The Hebbronville Longhorns have developed into a consistent playoff team over the last decade, but now will have to earn their postseason spot with a big group of fresh faces.
The 'Horns have holes to big holes to fill on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense with only one starter returning after losing 10 seniors.
Hebbronville Head Coach RJ Montalvo says he's looking to see if his new batch of 'Horns can progress each week in non-district before a tough district slate which now includes another set of Longhorns to the north in George West.