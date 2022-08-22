Blitz Preview: Hebbronville Longhorns

The Longhorns have reached the playoffs nine years in a row, but now field an inexperienced roster.

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — The Hebbronville Longhorns have developed into a consistent playoff team over the last decade, but now will have to earn their postseason spot with a big group of fresh faces.

The 'Horns have holes to big holes to fill on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense with only one starter returning after losing 10 seniors.