Blitz Preview: Mathis Pirates

The Pirates will have to navigate a tough district in order to end their playoff drought.

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Pirates are looking to get back into the playoff picture after missing out the last two seasons.

The Pirates have been locked into a tough district since 2020 and that continues as they take on regional powers Edna (#9 in 3A D-I) and Vanderbilt Industrial to now go along with London as well.

Head Coach Trae Stevens knows his team has a tough task ahead of it, but says possessions will be the key against these tough teams and if his offense can keep them off the field, the Pirates will have a chance.

Mathis will open the season Friday night at Ingleside, a game which will be featured on the season debut on the Friday Night Sports Blitz.

