Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 10

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Only two weeks remain in the high school football regular season and the playoff picture has started to get a lot clearer after a wild Week 9.

The Blitz "Game of the Week" will feature Miller taking on Victoria West in a game with huge playoff implications in the standings. Veterans Memorial will be in Victoria for a big game against the East Titans as well with the Eagles looking to wrap up the #1 seed in the district.