Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 10

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Only two weeks remain in the high school football regular season and the playoff picture has started to get a lot clearer after a wild Week 9.
The Blitz "Game of the Week" will feature Miller taking on Victoria West in a game with huge playoff implications in the standings. Veterans Memorial will be in Victoria for a big game against the East Titans as well with the Eagles looking to wrap up the #1 seed in the district.
LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):
1) Calallen (9-0; Bye)
2) Veterans Memorial (6-2; @ Victoria East)
3) Ingleside (7-1; @ Orange Grove)
4) Gregory-Portland (6-2; @ Pharr Valley View)
5) Miller (7-1; vs. Victoria West)
Others: Alice (6-2), Beeville Jones (5-3) , Sinton (5-3)
SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):
1) Refugio (7-1; @ Kenedy)
2) Taft (6-2; @ Banquete)
3) San Diego (6-2; @ Rio Hondo)
4) Three Rivers (7-2; @ Bloomington)
5) Freer (5-3; @ Riviera Kaufer)
Others: Falfurrias (6-2)