Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were plenty of changes in both the large and small school polls heading into Week 2.
LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):
1) Calallen (1-0; vs. Mexico City)
2) Miller (1-0; vs. El Campo)
3) Alice (1-0; @ Veterans Memorial)
4) Veterans Memorial (0-1; vs/ Alice)
5) Beeville Jones (1-0; @ Orange Grove)
Others: Orange Grove (1-0), Ingleside (1-0)
SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):
1) San Diego (1-0; @ Kingsville King)
2) Refugio (0-1; @ London)
3) London (1-0; vs. Refugio)
4) Taft (1-0; @ Mathis)
5) Three Rivers (1-0; @ Nixon-Smiley)
Others: Premont (1-0); Falfurrias (1-0)