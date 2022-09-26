Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 6

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Both polls had some shakeups after a jam-packed show on the Friday Night Sports Blitz last week. Here are the top five in the large and small schools heading into Week 6:
LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):
1) Calallen (5-0; vs. Kingsville King)
2) Miller (4-0; vs. Victoria East)
3) Alice (4-1; Bye)
4) Ray (3-1; @ Veterans Memorial)
5) Ingleside (4-1; vs. Carrizo Springs)
Others: Gregory-Portland (3-2), Beeville Jones (3-2), Orange Grove (3-2), Veterans Memorial (3-2)
SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):
1) Refugio (4-1; vs. Three Rivers)
2) Three Rivers (5-0; @ Refugio)
3) San Diego (4-1; @ Bye)
4) Banquete (4-1; @ Hebbronville)
5) Falfurrias (4-1; Bye)
Others: Santa Gertrudis Academy (4-1); Premont (3-2)