Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 9

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Both the large and small school polls saw some movement heading into dual-Game of the Week showdowns between Miller vs. Veterans Memorial and state-ranked Shiner (#4) at Refugio (#5).
LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):
1) Calallen (8-0; @ Tuloso-Midway)
2) Miller (7-0; @ Veterans Memorial)
3) Ingleside (6-1; vs. Robstown)
4) Gregory-Portland (5-2; vs. Mercedes)
5) Veterans Memorial (5-2; vs. Miller)
Others: Alice (5-2), Beeville Jones (5-2) , Tuloso-Midway (5-2), Sinton (5-3)
SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):
1) Refugio (6-1; vs. Shiner)
2) Falfurrias (6-1; vs. Rio Hondo)
3) Taft (5-2; vs. Hebbronville)
4) San Diego (5-2; vs. Progreso)
5) Three Rivers (6-2; vs. Ganado)
Others: Freer (4-3); London (3-3)