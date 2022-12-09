Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 4 Rankings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings heading into Week 4 of the regular season.
Calallen (#4-4A Div. I) at Cuero (#4-4A Div. II) will be the "Game of the Week."
LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):
1) Calallen (3-0; @ Cuero)
2) Miller (3-0; Bye)
3) Beeville Jones (3-0; vs. Somerset)
4) Gregory-Portland (2-1; vs. Boerne)
5) Sinton (2-1; @ Edna)
Others: Ray (3-0), Robstown (3-0), Orange Grove (2-1), Alice (2-1)
SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):
1) Refugio (2-1; vs. Bishop)
2) San Diego (3-0; vs. Odem)
3) Three Rivers (3-0; vs. Banquete)
4) Mathis (2-1; vs. George West)
5) Falfurrias (3-0; @ Aransas Pass)
Others: Banquete (3-0); Premont (2-1)