Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 5 Rankings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blitz rankings have some shakeups heading into Week 5 with three of last week's top five in the large school poll falling.

Expect more changes going forward with district play getting under for several Coastal Bend schools, including the 5A-Div. I district (CCISD/Victoria schools).

LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):

1) Calallen (4-0; @ Zapata)

2) Miller (3-0; @ Ray)

3) Ray (3-0; vs. Miller)

4) Alice (3-1; @ La Feria)

5) Beeville Jones (3-1; @ Cuero)

Others: Ingleside (3-1), Gregory-Portland (2-2), Robstown (3-1)

SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):

1) Refugio (3-1; @ Bloomington)

2) San Diego (4-0; @ Orange Grove)

3) Three Rivers (4-0; vs. Skidmore-Tynan)

4) Falfurrias (4-0; @ SA YMLA)

5) Premont (3-1; vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy)