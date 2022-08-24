Blitz Preview: George West Longhorns

The Longhorns are looking to get back to the playoffs after having their seven-year postseason streak snapped last season.

GEORGE WEST, Texas — Our final night of month-long Blitz previews sees us checking in with the George West Longhorns who are on to their third head coach in three seasons.

Brent Bennett comes over after a successful run at Ganado that saw him lead the Indians to the both the region final and semis.

The Longhorns have plenty of work to do after uncharacteristically finishing 1-9 last year and snapping their seven-year playoff streak, but Bennett says first thing's first: he wants his team to be a tough out like the George West teams of old.