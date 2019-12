CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former John Paul II baseball star and now Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino was back in the Coastal Bend today for his 3rd Annual Trevino's Toy Drive this afternoon. He made quite the entrance, flying in on a helicopter dressed as Santa! The toy drive is a camp for youth players to learn from major league and college players held at the Oso Pony League fields with the fee being wrapped toys to be donated for Christmas. Overall, today was a huge success.