ALICE, TX (KIII SPORTS) — The Alice Coyotes are coming off their best season in the last six years with a deep playoff run, but have some big holes to fill.

Alice reached the third round for the first time since 2012 before falling to eventual state semifinalist Austin McCallum. The Coyotes only return four starters from that team on both sides of the ball and must find a replacement for quarterback Trey Jaramillo.

Still even with some questions at key spots, Head Coach Kyle Atwood says the expectations at Alice are the same as they were last year and the years prior to that, and that's to win.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII