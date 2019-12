ALICE, Texas — Congratulations to Alice's RJ Salas for bringing home Blitz Play of the Year honors with 70% of the vote!

Salas' 100+ yard pick 6 against Gregory-Portland helped save the Coyotes' season & sent Alice to the playoffs. Salas becomes the second Coyote to win the award, joining Marco Alviar in '05.

The other finalist was Taft's Oscar Ozuna and his tackle-breaking touchdown against Odem.