ALICE, Texas — The Alice Coyotes had a big setback last year after a deep playoff run in 2017. Now, they are looking for some of that magic from coach Kyle Atwood's first season where they went three rounds deep instead of last year where they finished tied for fifth in the district.

Alice returns a majority of it's starters, many of which have now come up solely under Atwood. He says he expects his Coyotes to defy the outside expectations after getting some game experience last year and fully buying in to the system.

The Coyotes open the season with a Saturday showdown over in Laredo against the Alexander Bulldogs. That game will be two weeks from tomorrow on August 31st.