Alice seeking more games, playoff wins and turf in 2021

The Coyotes are hoping to do even more damage with a full season under their belts.

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Coyotes are looking forward to a potentially big season after enjoying success last year despite a COVID-shortened season.

The Coyotes reached the second round despite only playing in six regular season games including a monster gauntlet of a district that includes Calallen, Miller and Port Lavaca Calhoun among others.

The Coyotes return 13 total starting positions as Kyle Atwood's teams looks to compete in a tough region with the likes of Austin LBJ and Canyon Lake in addition to the district foes. Alice has a frontloaded non-district slate to prepare including scrimmaging Flour Bluff (5A-I) and then facing Veterans Memorial (5A-I), Victoria East (5A-I) and Harlingen South (6A).

Alice Coach Kyle Atwood talks about the stiff competition in the Coyotes' district/region (Calallen, Miller, Port Lavaca, Beeville Austin LBJ, etc.), but also says the Coyotes' non-district schedule will have them ready.



