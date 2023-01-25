x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Alice's Kyle Atwood submits resignation

The Coyotes will be in search of a new coach and athletic director for the first time in six years.
Credit: KIII

ALICE, Texas — There will be a new face of the Alice Coyotes next season with football coach and athletic director Kyle Atwood submitting his resignation Wednesday.

Atwood is the frontrunner for the open Holliday job up in the Wichita Falls area. The Holliday ISD school board is meeting later in the day to vote on his hire.  

More Videos

The Coyotes went 35-29 in Atwood's six seasons at the helm, reaching the playoffs four times in that stretch. That included a trip to the regional round in his first season ion 2017.

However, his Alice tenure ended in disappoint with a bi-district round loss to Port Lavaca Calhoun. The Coyotes will immediately begin the search for a new athletic director and football coach.

#BREAKING: Alice’s Kyle Atwood has submitted his resignation after six seasons with the Coyotes. Atwood went 35-29 with...

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

More Videos

In Other News

Kyle Atwood at Alice throughout the years

Before You Leave, Check This Out