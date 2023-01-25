Alice's Kyle Atwood submits resignation

The Coyotes will be in search of a new coach and athletic director for the first time in six years.

ALICE, Texas — There will be a new face of the Alice Coyotes next season with football coach and athletic director Kyle Atwood submitting his resignation Wednesday.

Atwood is the frontrunner for the open Holliday job up in the Wichita Falls area. The Holliday ISD school board is meeting later in the day to vote on his hire.

The Coyotes went 35-29 in Atwood's six seasons at the helm, reaching the playoffs four times in that stretch. That included a trip to the regional round in his first season ion 2017.

However, his Alice tenure ended in disappoint with a bi-district round loss to Port Lavaca Calhoun. The Coyotes will immediately begin the search for a new athletic director and football coach.