ALICE, Texas — The Alice Coyotes took home the golden pigskin Tuesday for winning the Friday Night Sports Blitz Play of the Year.

Senior defensive back RJ Salas's 100+ yard Pick 6 against Gregory-Portland won the honor via the fan vote and helped lead the Coyotes to the playoffs in the regular season finale.

Salas becomes the first Coyote to win play of the year since 2005.

