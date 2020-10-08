Aransas Pass Panthers: Season Preview

When it comes to the offense head coach Ryan Knostman will lean on his experienced and big offensive line. He says the o-line averages 300 pounds.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass is coming off a 3-7 season in 2019, but return eight starters on both sides of the ball.

When it comes to the offense head coach Ryan Knostman will lean on his experienced and big offensive line. He says the o-line averages 300 pounds. So, it's no secret what this teams plan will be in 2020. But, will teams be able to stop it?

"Oh, we're going to, we're going to run the football, you know. We're gonna hang our hat on running the football, it's gonna be early and often handing the football off and getting right after it, and then, you know, it's we do that then we can take some shots down the field and make some big plays happen," said Knostman.