ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Panthers return one of the most experienced teams in the Coastal Bend as AP looks to make it three straight playoff appearances.

The Panthers return anywhere from seven to eight starters back on both side of the ball after finishing in a three-way tie for second in the eight-team district.

While Aransas pass is certainly hoping for another postseason run and their first playoff win since 2015, Head Coach Ryan Knostman says he's trying his best not to look that far ahead and is just enjoying having a veteran team.

