Beeville Jones looking to get back into playoff mix in tough district

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Jones Trojans are looking to rebound after a rough season in one of the toughest districts in the viewing area.
The Trojans finished 0-5 in the district that includes Miller, who went to the region final, and perennial powerhouse Calallen. Coach Chris Soza returns just 10 total starters from that team and so it'll largely best a rest button for Beeville.
Soza told 3News that his team is talented, but lacks depth all around and so health will be the first key for the Trojans. Click the video above to see the live interview.