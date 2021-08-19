Beeville Jones looking to get back into playoff mix in tough district

The Trojans return just 10 total starting positions from a team that couldn't find a district win among the likes of Calallen, Port Lavaca and Miller among others.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Jones Trojans are looking to rebound after a rough season in one of the toughest districts in the viewing area.

The Trojans finished 0-5 in the district that includes Miller, who went to the region final, and perennial powerhouse Calallen. Coach Chris Soza returns just 10 total starters from that team and so it'll largely best a rest button for Beeville.