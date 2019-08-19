BEEVILLE, Texas — 2019 will a be a year of the reunion for Beeville football. This summer the Trojans brought back former head coach Chris Soza to take over a program he led in 2004-2008.

In Soza's time leading the Trojans they made four playoff appearances and a state quarterfinals. This season certainly isn't going to be a rebuild for Beeville, they went 6-5 last season in a year where they made the playoffs and the roster is still pretty intact, especially on the offensive side of the ball which has 10 returning starters.

Rather than players, the big change will be the playbook. Soza is bringing his Slot-T offense to a squad that ran the spread last year and he knows there will be a bit of growing pains at the start, but, is confident this team will make some noise.

The Trojans open the season on Friday, August 30th at home against the King Mustangs.