BEEVILLE, TX (KII SPORTS) — The Beeville Jones Trojans are looking to charge back into the playoffs after missing out in 2017.

Beeville missed out by losing key games to Rockport-Fulton and Pleasanton. The Trojans replace star quarterback Justin Gomez with Seth Gomez (no relation).

Coach Jerry Bomar says even with a young offense, he feels his team can compete in the mostly San Antonio area district.

