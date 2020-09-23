Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco bringing back fall sports

The Badgers had been the only Coastal Bend school to suspend football and volleyball.

BEN BOLT, Texas — The Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD school board reversed course Tuesday night, allowing both football and volleyball to return to play after previously becoming the only area district to suspend them for the season.

The school board voted 4-3 in favor of letting the fall sports get underway. Practice for both football and volleyball will get underway Monday. Both programs are expected to play all of their district schedule with the hopes of making the playoffs.

