Benjamin Bitner chosen to lead VMHS athletics program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Benjamin Bitner has been selected to lead Veterans Memorial High School’s athletics program.

Bitner currently serves as the campus’ offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. With nearly 12 years of years of coaching experience, Bitner has also worked in the Aldine, Spring, Harlingen and Ingleside school districts.

As a defensive back at Texas A&M University, Bitner, a four year walk-on, played in the Cotton Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Alamo Bowl. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and communications.

“The committee appreciated Coach Bitner’s breadth of coaching experience, including his four years at Vets, where he has been an instrumental part of the football team’s success,” Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. “Coach Bitner has established strong relationships with the VMHS community, and we look forward to his leadership in his new role. We are anticipating an exciting new chapter for the Eagles, whose successful athletics program is well-positioned to reach new heights.”

Bitner will begin working in his new capacity in mid-April.

