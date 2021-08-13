Bishop aiming high in 2021; Badgers impressive in scrimmage action against Odem

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Badgers are confident they're ready to take it to the next level under second-year coach Louie Rodriguez.
Rodriguez lead the Badgers to the playoffs last year in his first season and has 18 returning starters back. He says the playoffs are no longer the goal and that the Badgers are aiming higher: a district title and a deep playoff run.
Bishop hosted a defending district champion in the Odem Owls Friday and looked solid on both sides of the ball early. The defense held Odem scoreless through two straight redzone situations and the Badgers; offense scored on its first two redzone opportunities.