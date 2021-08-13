Bishop aiming high in 2021; Badgers impressive in scrimmage action against Odem

The Badgers and Coach Louie Rodriguez aren't just satisfied with making the playoffs like they did in 2020.

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Badgers are confident they're ready to take it to the next level under second-year coach Louie Rodriguez.

Rodriguez lead the Badgers to the playoffs last year in his first season and has 18 returning starters back. He says the playoffs are no longer the goal and that the Badgers are aiming higher: a district title and a deep playoff run.

