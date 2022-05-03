Bishop not bringing back football coach Rodriguez

Rodriguez didn't have his contract renewed despite making the playoffs each of his two seasons with the Badgers.

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop Badgers football coach Louie Rodriguez won't be returning for the 2022 season after the school board voted 5-2 to not renew his probationary contract Monday night.

Rodriguez was hired at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and went 7-7 in his two seasons with the Badgers, reaching the playoffs both times. He was previously the offensive coordinator at the nationally-known Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas.

Bishop Superintendent Christina Gutierrez issued this statement:

"It was in the district’s best interest to terminate the contract at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. We wish Coach Rodriguez the best of luck in his future endeavors. He is an amazing football coach and we were glad to have had him here in Bishop for the last two years."

Gutierrez declined to go into more details as far as the reasoning for Coach Rodriguez's release.

More on this story as it develops.