Bitner takes over as Veterans Memorial opens practice

Ben Bitner previously served as the Eagles' offensive coordinator and takes over for Cody Simper, the only head coach Veterans Memorial has ever known.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles' football team is coming off the best season in their short history, but plenty of fresh faces in new positions grace the field for Vets in 2021.

The Eagles have a new man in charge as Ben Bitner takes over as Veterans Memorial's Head Coach, replacing Cody Simper who left for a job in the Houston area. Bitner was previously Vets' offensive coordinator.

Veterans Memorial Eagles Romeo Lara (Sr. S), Cameron De La Pena (Sr. WR) and Ben Bitner (new Head Coach) talk about Vets' rigorous offseason program after reaching the 5A-I State Semifinal last season.



More with the Eagles tonight at 10 PM on @Kiii3Sports. #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/YqBxoYksHd — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) August 10, 2021

Veterans Memorial also has just four starters back on each side of the ball from the team that reached the 5A-I State Semifinal. Dave Campbell's Texas Football has the Eagles repeating as district champions in 15-5A DI and reaching the state semifinal once again.